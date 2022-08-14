Margaret (Peg) O'Sullivan (nee Long) of Kilnanare, Firies and formerly of Whitegate, Keel, Castlemaine.
Peg passed away peacefully, on 14th August, in the presence of her loving family at her son James' home in Gerah, Farranfore. Predeceased by her husband Sylvie. Deeply mourned by her family Kathleen (Cahillane), Jackie, Margaret (Houlihan), Mary (McCarthy), Timmy, Slyvie Junior, Jerry and James, brother Ger, sister Mary London, grandchildren and great-grandchildren and also extended family.
Reposing at O'Connor's Funeral Home, Firies, between 5-7pm Tuesday. Funeral cortege for Margaret (Peg) O'Sullivan, will arrive at St Gertrude's Church, Firies, on Wednesday morning at 10:50am, followed by 11am Mass. Live streamed at www.mcnmedia.tv
Burial will take place afterwards at The New Kilnanare Cemetery.
