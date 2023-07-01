Margaret O'Mahony (née Fitzgerald), Coolkeragh, Listowel and late of Moyvane. Peacefully, on June 29th, 2023, at the Palliative Care Unit, University Hospital, Kerry. Predeceased by her mother Marie and infant son Brendan. Margaret will be sadly missed and lovingly remembered by her husband Mike, daughter Marie, sons Michael and Sean, father Michael, grandchildren John, Haleigh, Siún and Sophie, mother-in-law Noreen, brothers Michael, James, John and Tom, sisters Kathleen and Anna, uncles, aunts, daughters-in-law Sussanna and Carolyn, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, extended family, neighbours and many friends.

MAY HER GENTLE SOUL REST IN PEACE

Reposing at Lyons Funeral Home, Derry, Listowel, on this Sunday evening from 5.00 p.m to 7.00 p.m. Funeral arriving to St. Teresa's Church, Ballydonoghue, on Monday morning at 10.45 a.m, with the Requiem Mass for Margaret being celebrated at 11.00 a.m, followed by burial afterwards in St. Michael's Cemetery, Listowel. Family flowers only, please. Donations, if desired, to www.kerryhospice.com