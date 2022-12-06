Margaret O’Brien née Egan

Margaret O’Brien nee Egan of Stack’s Villas, Tralee and formerly Laccamore, Abbeydorney, died peacefully on 7th December 2022, beloved wife of the late John (Jack) and dear mother of William & Christopher. Sadly missed by her loving family, her sister Anna, sister-in-law Hannah, relatives and friends.
Reposing at the Gleasure Funeral Home, Tralee on Thursday (8th December) from 4 to 5 pm. Funeral arriving to Our Lady & St. Brendan’s Church, Tralee, on Friday morning at 10.30 am where the Requiem Mass for Margaret will be celebrated at 11 am (streamed on www.stbrendansparishtralee.net). Interment afterwards in St. Mary’s Cemetery, Kilflynn.
Rest in Peace
