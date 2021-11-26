Margaret O’Connor (nee Lane), Kilmanihan, Brosna,

Reposing at Harnett’s Funeral Home, The Square, Abbeyfeale.

Family and friends welcome to visit on Sunday from 7.00 p.m. until 8.00 p.m.

Removal on Monday at 10.30 a.m to Church of The Assumption Abbeyfeale to arrive for Requiem Mass at 11.00 a.m.

Requiem Mass will be live streamed on the following:

www.churchservices.tv/abbeyfealeparish

Burial afterwards in Knockane Cemetery Knocknagoshel.

Margaret passed away peacefully in the loving care of the nurses and staff at St. Columbanus Nursing Home Killarney on Thursday November 25th 2021.

Margaret, wife of the late Timothy (T. Thady) and mother of the late Tom and Margaret, is very sadly missed by her sons Timmy and Pat, daughters Anne (Walsh) and Lucy (Whyte), grandchildren, great-grandchildren, in-laws, relatives and a large circle of friends.

Rest In Peace

Please feel free to leave a message in the Condolence on line or send Mass cards and letters of sympathy by post C/O Harnett’s Funeral Home, The Square, Abbeyfeale, Co. Limerick.

You may also send your condolences by email to: [email protected]