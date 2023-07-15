Margaret Noonan (née Ahern), Kilpadogue, Tarbert and late of Dirreen, Athea, Co. Limerick. Peacefully, on July 15th, 2023, at Kilcara Nursing Home, Duagh. Margaret will be sadly missed and lovingly remembered by her husband Bill, sister Bridie O'Donnell, godchild Paddy Joe, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, extended family, neighbours and her friends in the Presentation Order.

MAY HER GENTLE SOUL REST IN PEACE

Reposing at Lyons Funeral Home, Derry, Listowel, this Sunday evening from 6.30 p.m to 8.00 p.m. Funeral arriving to St. Mary's Church, Tarbert, on Monday morning at 10.45 a.m, with the Requiem Mass for Margaret being celebrated at 11.00 a.m, live-streamed on www.stmarystarbert.com, followed by burial afterwards in Templeathea Cemetery, Athea, Co. Limerick.