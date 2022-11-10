MARGARET MURPHY

Saint Mary of the Angels, Beaufort and formally of Bridge Street, Ballylongford.

Reposing at Lynch's Funeral Home Ballylongford on Sunday evening 13th November from 5pm to 6:30pm with removal at 6:30pm to St. Michael of the Archangel Church Ballylongford. Margarets Requiem mass will be celebrated on Monday 14th at 11am followed by internment afterwards in Aghavallen Cemetery Ballylongford.

Family flowers only please.

Donations if desired to St. Mary of the Angels, Beaufort.

Margaret passed away peacefully on the 11th of November in the loving care of the staff at Saint Mary of the Angels, Beaufort. Margaret is predeceased by her dad, Ned RIP. Sadly missed by her loving mom Eileen, step dad Brendan, brother Gerard, nieces and nephews, aunts Phyllis and Mamie and many cousins.

MAY HER GENTLE SOUL REST IN PEACE

Margaret's family are conscious of Covid in these strange times and kindly request that people attending the funeral are very mindful of this also, please.

