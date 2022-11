Margaret Mulvihill (Née O’Connell), Dooncaha, Tarbert, Co. Kerry.

Reposing at St. Mary’s Funeral Home Tarbert, on this Thursday evening (November 17th) from 5pm until 7pm. Arriving at St. Mary’s Church, Tarbert, on Friday morning (November 18th) at 10:45am for Requiem Mass at 11am. Cremation to follow at Shannon Crematorium at 3pm.