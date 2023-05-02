Margaret Morriss née Crowley, Brewster Field, Headford, Killarney and late of Cnockeragh, Killarney
Reposing at Murphys Funeral Home, Baile Dubh this Thursday evening from 6 to 8pm
Funeral mass for Margaret Morriss née Crowley will take place on Friday morning at 11 am in St. Agatha's Church, Glenflesk
Burial afterwards in Killaha Cemetery
Advertisement
Mass will be livestreamed on Glenflesk parish facebook page
Recommended
Family of brother and sister who drowned in Ballybunion say inquest raised more questions than answersMay 3, 2023 13:05
Castleisland Parish Priest says it’s disappointing man stole money from local churchesMay 3, 2023 13:05
Conviction of Dingle business for traceability non-compliance deemed seriousMay 2, 2023 17:05
Quinlan’s Fish sign €12 million deal to supply luxury restaurants and hotels worldwidMay 3, 2023 13:05
Gardaí appealing for information after taxi driver assaulted in KillarneyMay 2, 2023 17:05