Margaret Morriss née Crowley, Brewster Field, Headford, Killarney and late of Cnockeragh, Killarney

Reposing at Murphys Funeral Home, Baile Dubh this Thursday evening from 6 to 8pm

Funeral mass for Margaret Morriss née Crowley will take place on Friday morning at 11 am in St. Agatha's Church, Glenflesk

Burial afterwards in Killaha Cemetery

Mass will be livestreamed on Glenflesk parish facebook page