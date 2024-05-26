Margaret Moriarty, Droum West, Cloghane

Reposing in Lynch's Funeral Home, Castlegregory this Monday evening from 6.00pm to 7.00pm.

Funeral Cortégue arriving at St. Brendan's Church, Cloghane tomorrow Tuesday at 11.30 for Requiem mass for Margaret which will be celebreted at 12.00 noon.

Burial afterwords in Cloghane New Cemetery Enquiries to Lynch's Funeral Home Castlegregory or Hogans Funeral Home Tralee.