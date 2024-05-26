Margaret Moriarty, Droum West, Cloghane
Reposing in Lynch's Funeral Home, Castlegregory this Monday evening from 6.00pm to 7.00pm.
Funeral Cortégue arriving at St. Brendan's Church, Cloghane tomorrow Tuesday at 11.30 for Requiem mass for Margaret which will be celebreted at 12.00 noon.
Advertisement
Burial afterwords in Cloghane New Cemetery Enquiries to Lynch's Funeral Home Castlegregory or Hogans Funeral Home Tralee.
Recommended
Irish 1,000 Guineas won by Fallen AngelMay 26, 2024 16:10
Over twenty council-owned rural cottages vacant across KerryMay 26, 2024 13:10
Third catch-and-keep draw for Roughty River catchment announcedMay 26, 2024 13:10
Nine Kerry schools take part in Junior Juries for KPMG Children’s Books Ireland AwardsMay 26, 2024 13:10
No winner of last night's lotto jackpot worth over €3 millionMay 26, 2024 11:10