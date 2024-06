Blood donors are being urged to attend a clinic that’s taking place today and tomorrow in Listowel.

The Irish Blood Transfusion Service is hosting a clinic in the Listowel Arms Hotel from 4.50pm to 8.10pm on both evenings.

The IBTS says nationally they currently need another 15,000 new blood donors this year.

New and existing donors are being asked to make an appointment by calling 1800 222 111.