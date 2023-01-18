Margaret Moore, Arbutus Grove, Killarney and formerly of Horsemount, Kilcorney, Co Cork.
Passed away unexpectedly at her residence on January 16th 2023. Predeceased by her husband Billy, Foster Dad Pat, sister Susan and brother Jimmy. Sadly missed by her loving family her sons Declan and Billy, Foster Mother Lillian, sisters Nora, Mary Ann, and Betty, brother Thomas, grandchildren Shauna, Logan, Hannah, Avery and William, sister in law, nieces, nephew, relatives and friends.
May She Rest in Peace
Lying in Repose at Tarrant's Funeral Home, Millstreet on Thursday evening from 5.30 to 7pm. Reception into St Patrick's Church, Millstreet on Friday morning, Requiem Mass at 11am. Burial afterwards in Kilcorney Cemetery.
Recommended
Questions remain as to who boarded up house of South Kerry man found dead in MallowJan 18, 2023 13:01
Compacted snow and icy conditions on many Kerry roads this morningJan 18, 2023 08:01
Parents call on Dept of Education and Bus Éireann to provide bus service for studentsJan 18, 2023 13:01
Kerry woman tells Central Criminal Court she could not consent to anything on night of alleged rapeJan 18, 2023 17:01
Man who died following Killarney workplace accident is namedJan 18, 2023 17:01