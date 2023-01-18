Margaret Moore, Arbutus Grove, Killarney and formerly of Horsemount, Kilcorney, Co Cork.

Passed away unexpectedly at her residence on January 16th 2023. Predeceased by her husband Billy, Foster Dad Pat, sister Susan and brother Jimmy. Sadly missed by her loving family her sons Declan and Billy, Foster Mother Lillian, sisters Nora, Mary Ann, and Betty, brother Thomas, grandchildren Shauna, Logan, Hannah, Avery and William, sister in law, nieces, nephew, relatives and friends.

May She Rest in Peace

Advertisement

Lying in Repose at Tarrant's Funeral Home, Millstreet on Thursday evening from 5.30 to 7pm. Reception into St Patrick's Church, Millstreet on Friday morning, Requiem Mass at 11am. Burial afterwards in Kilcorney Cemetery.