Margaret Mc Elligott (née Mc Grath)

Margaret Mc Elligott (nee McGrath), Coolard, Ballydonoghue & formerly of Coolaclarig, Listowel,

Reposing at her residence this Friday, 17th September, from 6pm to 9pm for family & close friends.

Funeral will arrive at St Teresa’s Church, Ballydonoghue on Saturday, 18th September, at 13:15, for 13:30 Requiem Mass for Margaret followed by interment afterwards in Gale Cemetery. All those attending the Funeral Service are asked to please respect social distancing guidelines.

Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu, if desired, to: The Palliative Care Unit, University Hospital Kerry, Dialysis Unit University Hospital Kerry & The Irish Cancer Society. Donations, Mass Cards or Letters for the family can be forwarded to Lynch's Funeral Directors, Ballylongford. House Private Please.

Family Information: The death has taken place of Margaret B McElligott( Nee McGrath) of Coolard & formerly of Coolaclarig, Listowel, Co Kerry. Peacefully at her residence, surrounded by her loving family, on Wednesday 15th September 2021. Beloved wife of Johnny, adored mother of Sean, Jerry, Valerie & grandson James. Daughter of the late Peter & Joan McGrath, sister of Mary, sister Noreen, Paddy, Peter, Tom, Bill, Jerry & the late Johnny. Deeply regretted by her loving family, daughters in law Deirdre & Sandra, former colleagues, nephews, nieces, brothers in law, sister in law, neighbours & large circle of friends.

MAY HER GENTLE SOUL REST IN PEACE