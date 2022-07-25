Advertisement

Margaret Looney

Jul 27, 2022 13:07 By receptionradiokerry
Beloved daughter of the late Eileen and Connie and much loved sister of Joan and Clare. Sadly missed by her family, relatives and friends.

"May She Rest In Peace"

Reposing at O'Shea's Funeral Home, Killarney on Thursday evening from 5.00pm to 6.30pm. Funeral arriving at The Church of the Holy Spirit, Muckross on Friday morning at 10.10am for Requiem Mass at 10.30am, followed by burial afterwards in Aghadoe Lawn Cemetery, Killarney.

