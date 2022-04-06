Margaret King (née Henneberry)

Margaret King (née Hennebery) ‘Springwood’, Clash, Tralee

Funeral Details: Reposing at Mc Elligott’s Funeral Home, Tralee on Friday from 5.30PM to 7.00PM. Funeral arriving to St. John’s Parish Church, Tralee on Saturday morning at 9.40AM for 10.00AM Requiem Mass followed by interment afterwards in Old Rath Cemetery, Tralee.

Margaret’s Requiem Mass will be livestreamed on the following link www.stjohns.ie

Special Requests: Enquiries to Mc Elligott's Funeral Home, Tralee

Family Information: Husband Brendan, son Noel, daughters Brenda and Alice, grandchildren Darragh, Sineád, Ciara, Chelsey, Caoimhe and Sarah, great-grandchildren Taylor, Éabha, Robyn, Rían, Saoirse, Willow and Zara, brothers Michael and Joe, sister Lorna, son-in-law Willie, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, cousins, extended family, neighbours and wide circle of friends.