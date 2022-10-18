Advertisement

Margaret Hughes (nee Casey), Gneeveguilla,Co. Kerry  and Mountmellick, Co. Laois.

Reposing Moloney's Funeral Home, Mountmellick  from 10am this Thursday morning.  Removal at 1.45pm to St Joseph's Church, Mountmelllick for Requiem Mass at 2pm.   Burial afterwards in St. Joseph's Cemetery.   The Mass will be live streamed on mountmellickparish.ie.

 

