Margaret Hughes (nee Casey), Gneeveguilla,Co. Kerry and Mountmellick, Co. Laois.

Reposing Moloney's Funeral Home, Mountmellick from 10am this Thursday morning. Removal at 1.45pm to St Joseph's Church, Mountmelllick for Requiem Mass at 2pm. Burial afterwards in St. Joseph's Cemetery. The Mass will be live streamed on mountmellickparish.ie.