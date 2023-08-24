The death has occurred of MARGARET DALY (née TEAHAN), Croughmore/Ballyfinane, Firies, Kerry

MARGARET DALY née TEAHAN, CROUGHMORE / BALLYFINANE, FIRIES

Margaret passed away peacefully on August 24th 2023 in the wonderful care of the staff of Clonfert Ward

in University Hospital Kerry.

Sadly missed by her loving husband Maurice, her children Michael, Myra & Gerard,

daughter-in-law Clodagh,grandchildren Niamh, Eimear & Cian.

Deeply regretted by her sister Anne (Heffernan), brothers Diarmuid & Con, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law,

nieces, nephews, extended family, neighbours & many good friends.

May Her Gentle Soul Rest In Peace

~

Reposing Friday evening (Aug. 25th) at O' Connor's Funeral Home Firies from 5.30pm - 7.30pm followed by removal

to Kiltallagh Church arriving there at 8pm.

Requiem Mass Saturday afternoon (Aug. 26th) at 2.30pm. Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Mass will be live streamed on

https://churchmedia.tv/camera/st-carthage-kiltallagh

​​​​​​​Family flowers only please

Donations if desired to The Palliative Care Unit of University Hospital Kerry

Margaret's family would like to thank you for your support and understanding at this difficult time.