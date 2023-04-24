Margaret Cournane née O' Sullivan, Ross, Keel, Castlemaine, Glengarriff Co. Cork & London
Predeceased by her beloved husband John & daughter Maureen. Sadly missed by her loving daughter Theresa, sons-in-law Brendan & Kevin, dearly loved grandchildren Joanne, Lisa, Kim, Collette & Sean, her 8 great-grandchildren, sisters Agnes & Bridie, brother Teddy, sister-in-law Mary, brother-in-law Mossie, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours & many friends.
May Her Gentle Soul Rest In Peace
Reposing Wednesday evening (April 26th) at Flynn's Funeral Home Castlemaine from 5.30pm - 7.30pm followed by removal to St. Gobnait's Church Keel. Requiem Mass Thursday (April 27th) at 12 noon. Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. Mass will be live streamed on
https://churchmedia.tv/camera/st-gobnait-keel-castlemaine
Margaret's family would like to thank you for your support and understanding at this difficult time
