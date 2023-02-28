Manus Fitzgerald

Late of Nohovaldaly, Rathmore and formerly of Renasup, Gneevguilla Co. Kerry.

Passed away peacefully surrounded by his loving family in the tender care of the staff of Cork University Hospital. Predeceased by his brother Sonny (William) and nephew Donie. Beloved husband of Bridie (nee Dennehy) and devoted father of Donie, Tadhgie, Margo (Fitzgerald) and Anita (Stewart).

Deeply regretted by his heartbroken family, his 12 grandchildren, sister Annie (Herlihy), daughters-in-law Helen and Bernie, sons-in-law Seamus and George, nephews, nieces, grandnephews, grandnieces, brothers-in-law, sister-in-law, relatives, neighbours and friends.

May He Rest in Peace.

Reposing at O’ Keeffe’s Funeral Home Rathmore on Sunday 5th from 6.30pm to 8pm. Reception into Christ the King Church, Knocknagree on Monday 6th at 11.15am for 11.30am.

Requiem Mass, followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery. Manus’ Requiem Mass will be live streamed and can be viewed at ipcamlive.com/5f4127a47386. Messages of sympathy can be left on RIP.ie.