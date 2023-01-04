Mamie O’ Connor née O’ Shea, Lacca, Greenane, Kenmare and Formerly of Gearhameen, Black Valley.

Peacefully, in the loving care of the staff of KCNU and in the presence of her loving family, Mamie – predeceased by her husband Michael and her son Gerald, her parents Jeremiah and Mary, her brothers John, Teddy and Jimmy and her sister Kathy. Loving mother of Maureen, Kevin, Michael, Anne and Sheila. Sadly missed and fondly remembered by her family – sister Sheila, sons-in-law Johnny, JJ and Donie, daughters-in-law Ann, Judy and Kitty, 21 grandchildren, 23 great-grandchildren, nephews, nieces, grandnephews, grandnieces, great-grandnephews, great-grandnieces, extended family and friends. Rest in Peace

Reposing at Finnegan’s Funeral Home, Kenmare from 6pm to 8pm on Thursday (January 5th)

Requiem Mass at 12 noon on Friday (January 6th) in Holy Cross Church, Kenmare, which will be livestreamed on www.kenmareparish.com – (livestreaming) –

followed by burial in Holy Cross Cemetery, Kenmare.

Family flowers only please. Donations if desired to “ Kenmare Community Nursing Unit Comfort Fund” on https://www.idonate.ie/crowdfunder/FinneganFuneralDirectors

Mamie’s family would like to thank you for your support and understanding at this difficult time.