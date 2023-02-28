Advertisement

Majella Fitzgerald (Nee Doherty)

Mar 5, 2023 10:03 By receptionradiokerry
Tiernaboul, Killarney

Peacefully, in the wonderful care of the Palliative Care Team at University Hospital Kerry. Beloved daughter of the late Neilus and Mary and dearly loved wife of Richie. Sadly missed by her loving family, sisters-in-law Margaret Casey and Sheila Curtin, brother-in-law James, extended family, relatives, neighbours and her many good friends.

"May Majella Rest In Peace"

Reposing at O'Shea's Funeral Home, Killarney on Monday evening from 4.30pm to 6.30pm followed by removal to St Mary's Cathedral.

Majella Fitzgerald requiem Mass on Tuesday morning at 10.30am, followed by cremation in the Island Crematorium, Cork

Family flowers only, donations if desired to Palliative Care

