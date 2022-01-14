Advertisement

Maitias Ó Dubhda, Baile na Leacon, Clochán- Bréanainn, Trá Lí.

Reposing at O'Connor's Funeral Home, Dingle on Sunday evening from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. for family and relatives only due to social distancing advice.

Remains to arrive St. Brendan's Church, Cloghane on Monday morning for 11 a.m private family requiem Mass  followed by interment in the Old Cemetery, Cloghane.

Family flowers only, please.

Enquiries to O'Connor's Funeral Home, Dingle

