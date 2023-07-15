Máiread Fernane of Caherslee and formerly Rock Street, Tralee. Beloved wife of Tim (Guiheen), dearest mother of Francisse & Ray and sister of Jackie, Marie and the late Gerald & Angela.

Sadly missed by her loving family, her grandchildren Rachel, Jennifer, Ethan & Nathan, nephews, nieces, daughter-in-law Sharon, Tim’s family Tim, Susan & Aisling, her Goddaughters Carly & Meabh, relatives and many friends.

Reposing at the Gleasure Funeral Home, Tralee on Monday (17th July) from 6 to 8 pm. Funeral arriving to Our Lady & St. Brendan’s Church, Tralee on Tuesday morning at 10.30 am where the Requiem Mass for Máiread will be celebrated at 11 am (streamed on www.stbrendansparishtralee.net Interment afterwards in St. John’s Cemetery, Oakview, Tralee.

Donations in lieu of flowers, if desired, to Kerry Hospice Foundation, U.H.K., or care of the Gleasure Funeral Home, Tralee. House private please.