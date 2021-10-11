Linda McMahon née Ford of Hemel Hempstead and Fulham, London and Glenderry, Ballyheigue.
Daughter Nicola, sons Daniel and Liam, grandchildren Jessica, Micheál, Dáithí and Roman, son-in-law Frank, daughters-in-law Detti and Emily, brothers-in-law Paddy, Seámus and Kevin, nephews, nieces, extended family, neighbours and wide circle of friends.
Funeral arriving to St John’s Parish Church, Tralee on Thursday for 2pm Requiem Mass followed by burial in New Rath Cemetery, Tralee. The capacity of the Church is limited to 50% and the Requiem Mass may be viewed on www.stjohns.ie
Enquiries to McElligott's Funeral Home, Tralee
