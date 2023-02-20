Liam O’Sullivan of Barrow West, Ardfert: died peacefully surrounded by his loving family, on 22nd February 2023, beloved husband of Mary and dearest father of Andrea, Gearóid & Denise. Sadly missed by his heartbroken family, his grandsons Finn, Liam & Jack, brothers Mike, John & Pat, sons-in-law Julian & Sean, daughter-in-law Anne, nephews, nieces, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, relatives, neighbours and many friends.
Reposing at the Gleasure Funeral Home, Tralee on Thursday (23rd February) from 5 to 7 pm. Funeral arriving to the Church of the Purification, Churchill on Friday morning at 11.30 am where the Requiem Mass for Liam will be celebrated at 12 noon (streamed on https://churchmedia.tv/churchill). Interment afterwards in Réalt na Mara Cemetery, Churchill.
Donations in lieu of flowers, if desired, to The Palliative Care Unit, U.H.K. or care of the Gleasure Funeral Home, Tralee.
