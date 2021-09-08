Liam Buckley, Finuge, Lixnaw.
Liam is predeceased by his parents Frank and Bridgie, brothers Brendan and Jackie. Sadly missed and lovingly remembered by his sisters Sr. Loyola and Brid, brother-in-law and sister-in-law, nephews, nieces, grandnephews, grandnieces, great-grandnephews, extended family, neighbours and friends.
Requiem Mass for Liam, will be celebrated in the Church of Our Lady of Fatima and St. Senan, Irremore, on Saturday morning at 11.00 a.m, live-streamed on the Irremore facebook page, with burial afterwards in Finuge Cemetery.
Under new Government guidelines, the capacity of the Church is limited to 50%.
