Liam Brick of Caherbreagh, Tralee; died peacefully, in the wonderful care of the staff at Our Lady of Fatima Home on 6th March

2023, beloved husband of the late Maura and loving father of Geraldine, brother of Mary and the late Maurice, Vincent, Michael and Derry.

Sadly missed by his loving family, his nieces Melanie, Clodagh & Anne, his grandniece Aria, sisters-in-law Joan, Úna and Eileen Brick, Anne Chute and Kitty Nolan, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Reposing at the Gleasure Funeral Home, Tralee on Tuesday (7th March) from 6:00 to 7:30 pm. Funeral arriving to the Church of the Immaculate Conception, Ballymacelligott on Wednesday morning at 10:45 am where the Requiem Mass for Liam will be celebrated at 11:00 am. Interment afterwards in Rath Cemetery, Tralee.

Advertisement

Rest in Peace.