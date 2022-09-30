Kitty Mc Kenna

Kitty McKenna

Maharabeg, Castlegregory, Co. Kerry

Reposing in Lynch's Funeral Home, Castlegregory, on Sunday, 2nd October 2022, from 6.00pm to 7.30pm. Funeral arriving to St. Mary's Church, Castlegregory on Monday, 3rd October where the Requiem Mass for Kitty will be celebrated at 12 noon (live streamed on "Castlegregory Parish Facebook Live" ). Interment afterwards to Killiney Cemetery.

Family flowers only please. Donation's if desired to The Irish Heart Foundation.

Enquiries to Lynch's Funeral Home, Castlegregory or Hogan's Funeral Home, Tralee.

Kitty McKenna, Maharabeg, Castlegregory, Co.Kerry, sadly passed away suddenly on the 29th September 2022. Predeceased by her mother Nance, her father Jack and her nephew Niall. Dearly loved and sadly missed by her loving family, her sister Joan, brother Michael, sister-in-law Ann, brother-in-law Joe, niece Lisa, nephews John, Ciaran and Joseph, extended family friends and neighbours. Kitty will be deeply missed.