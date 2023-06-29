Kitty Flynn Manor Lawn, Manor Village, Tralee, Co. Kerry and formerly Ballylacken, Kilworth, Co. Cork. (Late of Eircom).
Kitty passed away peacefully in the exceptional care of the Staff at the Palliative Care Unit, University Hospital Kerry, much loved partner of Denis (Lane), daughter of the late David and Nora (nee O’Dwyer), sister of the late Siobhan (Cronin) and Peggie (Fitzgerald). Sadly missed and lovingly remembered by her partner, brothers-in-law Sean Cronin and Paddy Fitzgerald, nephews, nieces, grandnephews, grandnieces, the Lane family, neighbours and friends.
Rest in peace
Reposing at Ronayne’s Funeral Home, Fermoy Friday from 4.30.pm. followed by removal at 6.00.pm. to St. Martin’s Church, Kilworth. Requiem Mass Saturday at 4.00.pm. burial afterwards in Kilcrumper new cemetery.
Recommended
Killarney man involved in altercation near Holy Communion party spared prison timeJun 29, 2023 13:06
Kerry widow relieved that driver who killed her husband fails to have licence restoredJun 29, 2023 13:06
New sun destination among several new routes to be announced for Kerry AirportJun 29, 2023 08:06
Company headquartered in Tralee hiring 57 staff this yearJun 29, 2023 13:06
Kilcummin man jailed for three years for possession of over €140,000 worth of drugsJun 29, 2023 17:06