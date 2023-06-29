Kitty Flynn Manor Lawn, Manor Village, Tralee, Co. Kerry and formerly Ballylacken, Kilworth, Co. Cork. (Late of Eircom).

Kitty passed away peacefully in the exceptional care of the Staff at the Palliative Care Unit, University Hospital Kerry, much loved partner of Denis (Lane), daughter of the late David and Nora (nee O’Dwyer), sister of the late Siobhan (Cronin) and Peggie (Fitzgerald). Sadly missed and lovingly remembered by her partner, brothers-in-law Sean Cronin and Paddy Fitzgerald, nephews, nieces, grandnephews, grandnieces, the Lane family, neighbours and friends.

Rest in peace

Reposing at Ronayne’s Funeral Home, Fermoy Friday from 4.30.pm. followed by removal at 6.00.pm. to St. Martin’s Church, Kilworth. Requiem Mass Saturday at 4.00.pm. burial afterwards in Kilcrumper new cemetery.