Kitty Deane née Fitzgerald, of Glenfield, Camp and formerly of Aughacasla, Castlegregory.

Kitty passed away peacefully surrounded by her loving family in the Palliative Care Unit, University Hospital Kerry on 2nd October 2022. Beloved wife of the late John Patrick. Predeceased by her sisters Annie, Sr. Francis, Sr. John the Baptist, Sr. Elizabeth, her brothers Pat and John Joe, her great grand daughter baby Éabha. Dearly loved and sadly missed by her loving family, her daughters Mary, Frances, Imelda and her sons Patrick and Sean, daughter-in-law Theresa, sons-in-law Peter and Kevin, her adored grandchildren Joey, Aoife, Michael, Ciarán, Lauren and Lenny, great-granddaughter Erin, nieces, nephew, relatives, neighbours and many friends. May She Rest In Peace

Reposing in Lynch's Funeral Home, Castlegregory, on Tuesday, 4th October 2022, from 6.30pm to 8.00pm. Funeral cortege arriving to St. Mary's Church, Camp on Wednesday, 5th October, at 10.30 am where the Requiem Mass for Kitty will be celebrated at 11.00am. Interment afterwards in The New Cemetery, Camp.

Advertisement

Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to the Palliative Care Unit, University Hospital Kerry.