Advertisement

Kitty Deane née Fitzgerald

Oct 3, 2022 13:10 By receptionradiokerry
Kitty Deane née Fitzgerald

Kitty Deane née Fitzgerald, of Glenfield, Camp and formerly of Aughacasla, Castlegregory.

Kitty passed away peacefully surrounded by her loving family in the Palliative Care Unit, University Hospital Kerry on 2nd October 2022. Beloved wife of the late John Patrick. Predeceased by her sisters Annie, Sr. Francis, Sr. John the Baptist, Sr. Elizabeth, her brothers Pat and John Joe, her great grand daughter baby Éabha.  Dearly loved and sadly missed by her loving family, her daughters Mary, Frances, Imelda and her sons Patrick and Sean, daughter-in-law Theresa, sons-in-law Peter and Kevin, her adored grandchildren Joey, Aoife, Michael, Ciarán, Lauren and Lenny, great-granddaughter Erin, nieces, nephew, relatives, neighbours and many friends.  May She Rest In Peace

Reposing in Lynch's Funeral Home, Castlegregory, on Tuesday, 4th October 2022, from 6.30pm to 8.00pm. Funeral cortege arriving to St. Mary's Church, Camp on Wednesday, 5th October, at 10.30 am where the Requiem Mass for Kitty will be celebrated at 11.00am. Interment afterwards in The New Cemetery, Camp.

Advertisement

Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to the Palliative Care Unit, University Hospital Kerry.

Leave condolence
Share this article
Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2022 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus