Kitty Deane née Fitzgerald, of Glenfield, Camp and formerly of Aughacasla, Castlegregory.
Kitty passed away peacefully surrounded by her loving family in the Palliative Care Unit, University Hospital Kerry on 2nd October 2022. Beloved wife of the late John Patrick. Predeceased by her sisters Annie, Sr. Francis, Sr. John the Baptist, Sr. Elizabeth, her brothers Pat and John Joe, her great grand daughter baby Éabha. Dearly loved and sadly missed by her loving family, her daughters Mary, Frances, Imelda and her sons Patrick and Sean, daughter-in-law Theresa, sons-in-law Peter and Kevin, her adored grandchildren Joey, Aoife, Michael, Ciarán, Lauren and Lenny, great-granddaughter Erin, nieces, nephew, relatives, neighbours and many friends. May She Rest In Peace
Reposing in Lynch's Funeral Home, Castlegregory, on Tuesday, 4th October 2022, from 6.30pm to 8.00pm. Funeral cortege arriving to St. Mary's Church, Camp on Wednesday, 5th October, at 10.30 am where the Requiem Mass for Kitty will be celebrated at 11.00am. Interment afterwards in The New Cemetery, Camp.
Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to the Palliative Care Unit, University Hospital Kerry.
Recommended
Several Kerry winners at Blás na hÉireann AwardsOct 1, 2022 12:10
Minister Simon Harris is in Kerry todayOct 3, 2022 08:10
€8.5 million funding announced for further education in KerryOct 3, 2022 11:10
Funeral of man who went missing in North Kerry taking place todayOct 3, 2022 09:10
Kerryman wins National Technology and Data Science awardOct 2, 2022 18:10