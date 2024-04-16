Advertisement

Kitty ( Catherine ) Kelly nee Costello.

Apr 16, 2024 15:48 By receptionradiokerry
Kitty ( Catherine ) Kelly nee Costello.

Kitty ( Catherine ) Kelly nee Costello,  Dromin, Ballybunion, Co Kerry

Reposing at Lynch’s Funeral Home, Ballybunion on Thursday, April 18th, from 6 pm to 8 pm. Funeral arriving at St. John’s Church, Ballybunion on Friday morning at 10.45 am with Requiem Mass for Kitty at 11 am, live streamed on www.facebook.com/stjohnsparishballybunion followed by burial afterwards in Killehenny Cemetery, Ballybunion.

Family flowers only, donations in lieu to Palliative Care, University Hospital Kerry.

Family Information: Kitty Kelly (nee Costello) Dromin, Ballybunion, Co. Kerry. Peacefully on 15th April in her 96th year.

Predeceased by her husband Kevin and daughter Breda. Sadly missed and lovingly remembered by her daughter Mary, son Kevin, grandsons Cronan and Killian, daughter-in- law Bernadette, son-in law Steve, sister-in-law Mary, nephews, nieces, neighbours and friends.

Advertisement

 Rest In Peace

Leave condolence
Share this article
RadioKerry.ie - Logo
Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2024 Raidio Ciarrai Teoranta. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus