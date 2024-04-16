Kitty ( Catherine ) Kelly nee Costello, Dromin, Ballybunion, Co Kerry
Reposing at Lynch’s Funeral Home, Ballybunion on Thursday, April 18th, from 6 pm to 8 pm. Funeral arriving at St. John’s Church, Ballybunion on Friday morning at 10.45 am with Requiem Mass for Kitty at 11 am, live streamed on www.facebook.com/stjohnsparishballybunion followed by burial afterwards in Killehenny Cemetery, Ballybunion.
Family flowers only, donations in lieu to Palliative Care, University Hospital Kerry.
Family Information: Kitty Kelly (nee Costello) Dromin, Ballybunion, Co. Kerry. Peacefully on 15th April in her 96th year.
Predeceased by her husband Kevin and daughter Breda. Sadly missed and lovingly remembered by her daughter Mary, son Kevin, grandsons Cronan and Killian, daughter-in- law Bernadette, son-in law Steve, sister-in-law Mary, nephews, nieces, neighbours and friends.
Rest In Peace
Recommended
Russian owner of Aughinish Alumina reportedly says new sanctions won’t affect operationsApr 16, 2024 13:24
Planning granted for sheltered housing in CahersiveenApr 16, 2024 13:29
Motorsport Ireland confirms Ireland no longer being considered to host World Rally Championship roundApr 16, 2024 14:25
Killarney councillor wants DPP decision on investigation into alleged voting irregularitiesApr 16, 2024 13:18
Kerry can learn lessons from Canada and US to manage land and protect against fireApr 16, 2024 13:19