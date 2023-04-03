Kit (Kitty) Griffin née McMahon, Lohercannon Tralee and formerly of Cooles, Tullylease, Cork. Peacefully, on 3rd April 2023, in the loving care of, Aperee Living, Tralee and surrounded by her loving family.

Predeceased by her husband Pat and brother Seán and Seán's wife Hannah and her two sisters - in - law, Mary and Noreen. Sadly missed by her loving daughters, Joan McElligott and Helen Griffin, sons Michael, John-Joe (Seán) and Paudie. Daughters -in-law, Anne and Dympna. Son in-law Bernard. Grandchildren, Conor, Tara, and Shannon Vaessen, Brian and Méabh McElligott and Eoin Griffin. Nieces, nephews, neighbours, relatives and friends.

May her gentle soul Rest in Peace.

Reposing in The Rose Room, Hogan's Funeral Home, Tralee, Wednesday 5th April, 2023 from 6.30pm to 8pm. Funeral cortege arriving at St. John's Church on Thursday 6th April 2023 at 12.30pm for prayer service at 1 pm (live streamed on www.stjohns.ie ). Burial afterwards in New Rath Cemetery. Family flowers only, please.

Enquiries to John O'Rahilly at Hogan's Funeral Home, Tralee 087 6865632 or 0667121119