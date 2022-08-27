Kevin Glavin of Knockanmore, Abbeydorney; died peacefully on 28th August 2022, beloved husband of Annette, dear father of Kevin, Rosemary, Maria, Antoinette and the late baby Joseph and brother of the late Seamus, Paddy and Liam. Sadly missed by his loving family, his grandchildren Aoibheann, Aidan, Sadbh, Aisling, Saoirse, Lilly, Lila, Caoimhín, Eliza, Taigh, Eamon, Eoghan & Muireann, daughter-in-law Valerie, sons-in-law Conor & Kevin, brother-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives and many friends.

Reposing at the Day Chapel of St. Bernard’s Church, Abbeydorney on Wednesday (31st August) from 6 to 8 pm.

Funeral arriving to St. Bernard’s Church on Thursday morning at 11.15 am where the Requiem Mass for Kevin will be celebrated at 11:30 am (streamed on www.churchmedia.tv/st-bernards-church-abbeydorney ). Interment afterwards in Kyrie Eleison Abbey Cemetery, Abbeydorney.

Donations in lieu of flowers, if desired, to The Palliative Care Unit, University Hospital Kerry or care of the Gleasure Funeral Home, Tralee.

House Strictly Private Please.