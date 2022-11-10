The death has occurred of Kayla (KJ) Chambers, Camp, Tralee, 10th November 2022. Kayla was taken from us suddenly and unexpectedly following a seemingly innocuous illness. Kayla known to her friends as KJ passed away peacefully at home despite paramedics bests efforts to keep her with us. Kayla will be deeply missed by her heartbroken parents Mary and Declan, her siblings Zara and Ethan as well as by her grandparents, aunts, uncles and cousins.

KJ had a wonderful group of friends who we are sure will feel her loss most profoundly but, we hope they can find fond memories to sustain them at this trying time.

May her gentle soul rest in peace

Reposing at "The Rose Room" Hogan's Funeral Home, Tralee on Sunday, 13th November 2022, from 5pm to 8pm. Funeral cortege departing Hogan's Funeral Home on Monday, 14th November, at 10am arriving at St. Mary's Church, Camp for 10.45. Requiem Mass for Kayla will be celebrated at 11am (live streamed on www.hogansfuneralhome.com) Interment afterwards in Camp New Cemetery. Family flowers only please, donations in lieu to: www.belongto.org/youngpeople/youth-groups/find-a-youth-group/

Private parking at front and rear of Hogan's Funeral Home for mourners. Enquires to John O'Rahilly at Hogan's Funeral, Home Tralee on 066 7121119 or 087 6865632.