Kay Dineen nee Greaney of Cúil Doire, Killeen Road and formerly Basin View, Tralee, Co Kerry.
Reposing at the Gleasure Funeral Home, Tralee on Wednesday (18th October) from 3 to 5 pm. Funeral arriving to Our Lady & St. Brendan’s Church, Tralee on Thursday at 1 pm where the Requiem Mass for Kay will be celebrated at 1.30 pm (streamed on www.stbrendansparishtralee.net). Interment afterwards in New Rath Lawn Cemetery, Tralee. Family flowers only please, donations in lieu of flowers, if desired, to The Palliative Care Unit, U.H.K., or care of the Gleasure Funeral Home, Tralee.
Family information- Beloved wife of George, cherished mother of George Jr., Andrew & John and dear sister of Marian, Noreen, Andrew, Sheila, John & Michael.
Sadly missed by her loving family, her adored grandson Jack, daughter-in-law Jordan, nephews, nieces, brothers-in-law, sister-in-law, relatives and many friends.
Rest In Peace
