Kathleen Tangney née O’Shea, Crinagort, Bonane, Kenmare.
Peacefully at her home and in the presence of her heartbroken family, Kathleen, beloved wife of the late Noel, loving mother of Maria, Patricia, Denise and Denis, sister of the late Ellen, Patrick, Denis, Sr. Bridget CSJP and John. Sadly missed by her son and daughters, sister Mary, brothers Con, Murty and Timmy, daughter-in-law, sons-in-law, grandchildren, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and friends. Rest in Peace
Reposing at Finnegan’s Funeral Home, Kenmare on Friday (January 12th) from 6pm - with Rosary at 8pm. Requiem Mass for Kathleen will take place on Saturday (January 13th) at 12 noon in Holy Cross Church Kenmare, which will be livestreamed on www.kenmareparish.com MASS (live streaming) - followed by burial in Old Kenmare Cemetery. Family flowers only please.
Donations if desired to Kerry Hospice
