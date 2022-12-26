Kathleen Sugrue, 23 Cahereen's West, Castleisland, Co. Kerry and formerly of Desmond's Avenue, Castleisland. Peacefully, on December 27th 2022, at University Hospital Kerry in the presence of her nephews and nieces. Sadly missed by her loving sister Mary Galwey, sister-in-law Eileen Sugrue, her nephews Chris, Mike and Tim (Galwey), Timmy and Paddy (Sugrue), nieces Mary and Juliette (Galwey) and Sheila (Sugrue), all extended family, relatives, neighbours and many friends. Also remembering her deceased brothers Tadgh and Jer.

May her Gentle Soul Rest In Peace

Reposing at Tangney's Funeral Home, Church Street, Castleisland, on Wednesday evening from 5.30pm to 7pm. Requiem Mass on Thursday at 11am in Castleisland Parish Church, followed by burial in Clogher Cemetery, Ballymacelligott. The Mass will be livestreamed on www.churchservicers.tv/castleisland.