Kathleen Sheehy née Moran, Ballyristeen, Dingle.

Peacefully, on the 3rd of May 2023, at University Hospital Kerry, in the presence of her family. Kathleen, sadly missed by her loving husband Paddy, sons Thomas, Patrick, Mike and Kevin, daughters Mary, Eileen and Joanne, sister Mary, brother Micheál, grandchildren, daughters in law, son in law, brother in law Paud, sisters in law Joanne and Joan, close cousins Kathleen and Fr. Kevin, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

Reposing at O'Connor's Funeral Home, Dingle, on Friday evening from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. Remains to arrive St. Mary's Church, Dingle, on Saturday morning for 9.30 a.m. Requiem Mass followed by interment in St. Brendan's Cemetery, Dingle. House private, please. No flowers, donations if desired to Palliative Care, UHK.