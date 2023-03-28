The death has sadly occurred of Kathleen Quill (née Gaine), Kilgarvan (and formerly Lisaniska, Kenmare). Peacefully, surrounded by her loving family, and in the wonderful care of the staff of Cedar House Nursing Home. Beloved wife of John, loved and loving mother of Eleanor, Karen, Danny, Maureen and Olivia. Predeceased by her sister Mary (USA), brothers John (USA), Bill (Kenmare), and Sam (Dublin). She will be dearly missed by her husband John, son, daughters, daughter-in-law Marie, sons-in-law Jack, Turlough and David, grandchildren Isabelle, Lauren, Emma, John-Henry, Max, Kate, John, Georgia, Mark, Ella, Grace and Karen. Sadly missed by her sister Shiela (USA), brother Michael (Listowel), sister-in-law Áine, brother-in-law Pat, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and many friends.

Ar dheis Dé go raibh a hanam dílis

Reposing at Quill's Funeral Home, Kilgarvan, on Thursday, March 30th, from 5pm - 8pm. Rosary at 8pm. Removal on Friday March 31st for 11am Requiem Mass in Saint Patrick's Church, Kilgarvan. Burial afterwards in the local cemetery. Condolences may be added below, if desired. Family flowers only. Donations to Alzheimer's Association (www.alz.org)

House private, please.