Kathleen O’Connor née O’Driscoll of East Commons, Ardfert, and formerly Abbeydorney and New Image Hair Salon, Milk Market Lane, Tralee, died peacefully on 15th March 2022, beloved wife of Liam and dearest mother of Claire & Linda. Sadly missed by her loving family, her brother James, son-in-law Kieran and also Paul, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews Florrie & Garry, niece Karan, relatives and many friends.

Reposing at the Gleasure Funeral Home, Tralee, on Thursday (17th March) from 3.30pm to 5.30 pm. Funeral arriving to St. Brendan’s Church, Ardfert on Friday morning at 10.45am where the Requiem Mass for Kathleen will be celebrated at 11 am (streamed on https://churchmedia.tv/st-brendans-church-1). Interment afterwards in Killury Cemetery, Causeway.

House Strictly Private Please.