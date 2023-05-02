Kathleen Mc Carthy, Cloumellane, Firies on Monday 1st of May, She passed away peacefully at home surrounded by her loving family. Predeceased by her parents John and Norrie. Sadly missed and lovingly remembered by her brothers Connie and Donal, sister Eileen (Murphy Newmarket, Cork), bother-in-law Jerh and sister-in-law Shelia, nephews Michael, Shane , Gerard, Cormac and Jonathan, niece Juliet all her beloved grandnephews and grandnieces, relatives, extended family, kind neighbours and friend. May she rest in peace

Reposing at Eamonn O'Connor Funeral Home, Firies on Thursday evening 4th, between 6pm to 8pm. Funeral cortege for Kathleen Mc Carthy will arrive at St Gertrudes Church, Firies on Friday morning the 5th at 10:50 am followed by requiem mass at 11am live streamed on. https://www.mcnmedia.tv/camera/st-gertrudes-church. Burial will take place afterwards in the New Kilnanare Cemetery.