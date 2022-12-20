Advertisement

Kathleen Maloney née Sheehan

Dec 24, 2022 12:12 By receptionradiokerry
Creveen, Glencar & formerly of Silverlawn, Navan, Co. Meath

Funeral Details: Reposing Tuesday evening at her Residence from 3pm - 6pm

Funeral arriving Wednesday morning to St. Stephen's Church Glencar for Requiem Mass at 11 o' clock Burial afterwards in Incheru Cemetery Glencar

