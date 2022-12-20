Kathleen Maloney née Sheehan

KATHLEEN MALONEY nee Sheehan
Creveen, Glencar & formerly of Silverlawn, Navan, Co. Meath
Funeral Details: Reposing Tuesday evening at her Residence from 3pm - 6pm
Funeral arriving Wednesday morning to St. Stephen's Church Glencar for Requiem Mass at 11 o' clock Burial afterwards in Incheru Cemetery Glencar
