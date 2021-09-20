Kathleen 'Kate' Crowley née Finnegan, Coomacullen, Clonkeen, Killarney and late of Cockhill, Kilcummin.
Peacefully surrounded by her loving family in the tender care of Our Lady Of Lourdes Care Facility, Kilcummin. Beloved wife of the late Timmy Anthony. Predeceased by her infant daughter and son and sister Mary (Breen). Sadly missed by her daughters Helen and Mairéad, sons Tadhg and John, daughter-in-law Lien and son-in-law Hughie (Courtney), grandchildren Ian and Orla and great-granddaughter Layla-Bowie, her sister Peg (Pigott), brothers Tom and Dan, sisters-in-law, brother-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and friends.
Funeral cortége leaving her daughter Mairead’s home at Gortahoosh, Glenflesk on Thursday morning at 11.15am to arrive at Our Lady Of The Wayside Church, Clonkeen at 11.45am for Requiem Mass at 12 noon, burial afterwards in Killaha Graveyard, Glenflesk.
