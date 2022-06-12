Kathleen Galvin née Moriarty of Ballinclogher, Lixnaw and formerly Curraheen, Tralee, Co. Kerry.
Reposing at her residence in Ballinclogher on Monday (13th June) from 4 to 7 pm.
Funeral arriving to St. Michael’s Church, Lixnaw on Tuesday morning at 10:45 am where the Requiem Mass for Kathleen will be celebrated at 11 am (streamed on www.churchcamlive.ie/lixnaw). Interment afterwards in Kyrie Eleison Abbey Cemetery, Abbeydorney.
Donations in lieu of flowers, if desired, to The Parkinson’s Association of Ireland or care of the Gleasure Funeral Home, Tralee.
Beloved wife of Jimmy and dear mother of Tina, Paul, Ciara, Catriona and Raymond and sister of the late Patrick, Moss, John and Nuala.
Sadly missed by her loving family, her grandchildren Faye, Jack, Harry, Esme, Rian, Jess and Elin, sisters Joan (O’Sullivan, Derrymore), Eileen and Mary (New York), daughters-in-law Louise and Michelle, sons-in-law Éamonn, William and Killian, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and many friends.
Recommended
Construction on South Kerry Greenway is due to begin before end of 2022Jun 13, 2022 08:06
40-year-old man airlifted to UHK after falling 50 metres on ReeksJun 12, 2022 12:06
Temporary traffic lights in North Kerry this weekJun 12, 2022 17:06
Kerry Mountain Rescue bringing group to safety after being stranded on Carrauntoohil overnightJun 13, 2022 11:06
Rescue operation underway after five climbers became stranded on CarrauntoohilJun 13, 2022 08:06