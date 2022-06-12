Kathleen Galvin née Moriarty of Ballinclogher, Lixnaw and formerly Curraheen, Tralee, Co. Kerry.

Reposing at her residence in Ballinclogher on Monday (13th June) from 4 to 7 pm.

Funeral arriving to St. Michael’s Church, Lixnaw on Tuesday morning at 10:45 am where the Requiem Mass for Kathleen will be celebrated at 11 am (streamed on www.churchcamlive.ie/lixnaw). Interment afterwards in Kyrie Eleison Abbey Cemetery, Abbeydorney.

Donations in lieu of flowers, if desired, to The Parkinson’s Association of Ireland or care of the Gleasure Funeral Home, Tralee.

Beloved wife of Jimmy and dear mother of Tina, Paul, Ciara, Catriona and Raymond and sister of the late Patrick, Moss, John and Nuala.

Sadly missed by her loving family, her grandchildren Faye, Jack, Harry, Esme, Rian, Jess and Elin, sisters Joan (O’Sullivan, Derrymore), Eileen and Mary (New York), daughters-in-law Louise and Michelle, sons-in-law Éamonn, William and Killian, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and many friends.