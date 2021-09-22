Kathleen Fitzgerald née Cremin, Derrynane, Caherdaniel and formerly of Tullylease, Co. Cork.

Reposing in Fitzgerald's Funeral Home, Waterville this evening from 6:30pm., to 8:30pm., for family and friends.

Removal from Fitzgerald's Funeral Home, Waterville, on Friday to arrive at St. Crohán's Church, Caherdaniel at 3:20pm.

Requiem Mass for Kathleen will take place at 3:30pm., followed by burial in Derrynane New Cemetery.

The Requiem Mass will be live streamed on www.churchservices.tv/caherdaniel