Kathleen Donnelly (nee O’Keeffe), Quarry Cross, Gneeveguilla, Co. Kerry.

Peacefully surrounded by her loving family and in the excellent care of the staff of the Palliative Care Unit, University Hospital Kerry. Much loved wife of Ambrose and devoted mother of Marie and Jamie. Sadly missed by her daughter in law Ciara and adored grandchildren Clare and James, sister Siobhan, brothers Donal and John, sisters in law Margaret and Emily, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and friends.

May Kathleen Rest in Peace.

Reposing at St. Brigid's Funeral Home, Gneeveguilla on Tuesday 31st May from 6pm to 8pm. The following morning (Wednesday 1st June), Kathleen’s funeral cortege will depart from her residence at 10.45am for one final journey of ‘The Ring’; passing through Gneeveguilla village, turning right for the Forge Cross, for arrival at the Church of the Holy Rosary, Gneeveguilla. Requiem Mass for Kathleen will commence at 11.30am, followed by burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. Kathleen’s Requiem Mass can be viewed live from the following link https://www.mcnmedia.tv/Camera/church-of-the-holy-rosary-rathmore

Advertisement

No flowers by request. Donations in lieu to Kerry Palliative Care. House strictly private.