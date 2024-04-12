Kathleen Daly née Cooke, Gurtcreen, Listowel and formerly Ahafona, Ballybunion.

Reposing at the Gleasure Funeral Home, Greenville, Listowel on Friday (12th April) from 6 to 7:30 p.m. Funeral arriving to St. Mary’s Church, Listowel

on Saturday morning at 11:15 a.m. where the Requiem Mass for Kathleen will be celebrated at 11:30 a.m. (streamed on www.listowelparish.com).

Interment afterwards in St. John Paul II Cemetery, Ballybunion Road, Listowel.

Donations in lieu of flowers, if desired, to The Palliative Care Unit, U.H.K. care of the

Gleasure Funeral Home, Greenville, Listowel.

Rest in Peace.