Kathleen Daly née Cooke, Gurtcreen, Listowel and formerly Ahafona, Ballybunion.
Reposing at the Gleasure Funeral Home, Greenville, Listowel on Friday (12th April) from 6 to 7:30 p.m. Funeral arriving to St. Mary’s Church, Listowel
on Saturday morning at 11:15 a.m. where the Requiem Mass for Kathleen will be celebrated at 11:30 a.m. (streamed on www.listowelparish.com).
Interment afterwards in St. John Paul II Cemetery, Ballybunion Road, Listowel.
Donations in lieu of flowers, if desired, to The Palliative Care Unit, U.H.K. care of the
Gleasure Funeral Home, Greenville, Listowel.
Advertisement
Rest in Peace.
Recommended
Man killed in North Kerry crash named locallyApr 12, 2024 09:28
Over 7,500 Kerry junior cycle students to benefit from free schoolbooks schemeApr 12, 2024 09:28
TII appeals planning for South Kerry golf club staff accommodationApr 12, 2024 09:28
Kerry at Treaty tonightApr 12, 2024 07:56
DeChambeau leads MastersApr 12, 2024 07:49