Kathleen Daly, Cois na hAbhainn, Firies, and formerly of Droumreigh, Firies, Killarney.
Pre-deceased by her parents Juliana and Paddy and her sister Margaret. Beloved sister of Michael, Hugh, Con and Marian. Deeply regretted by her loving family - her brothers, sister, brother-in-law Michael, sisters-in-law Carmel and Dympna, her adored nephews and nieces, cousins and many friends. May She Rest in Peace
Reposing at Eamon O’Connor’s Funeral Home, Firies, on Friday from 5.30pm to 7.30pm. Funeral cortège for Kathleen Daly will arrive to St Gertrude’s Church, Firies, on Saturday morning at 10.50am for Requiem Mass at 11.00am. Burial will take place afterwards in New Kilnanare Cemetery.
Kathleen’s Requiem Mass will be livestreamed on the following link
https://www.mcnmedia.tv/Camera/st-gertrudes-church
Family flowers only, please.
Donations, if desired, to the Irish Kidney Association via the following link
https://ika.ie/make-a-contribution/
Enquiries to Eamon O’Connor Funeral Director, Firies.
