Kathleen Curtin (nee Pierce) The Wood Cragg Castleisland and formerly of Killarney Road Castleisland. Peacefully at home on April 28th 2023, in her 98th year, in the wonderful care of her son Thomas and his wife Teresa. Beloved wife of the late Paddy. Sadly missed and fondly remembered by her son Thomas, daughter Máire, daughter-in-law Teresa, son-in-law Florence, her adored grandchildren P.J., Amy and Mark (Curtin), Paddy, Katie, Jack (Sydney), Lisa and Pierce (Flynn), sister Joan Kelliher (College Rd, Castleisland),sister-in-law Norrie Dunne (Birmingham) nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and many friends. Predeceased by her parents Michael and Ellen Pierce, sisters Mary O'Domhnaill and Eileen Riordan and her brother Micheál Pierce.

May Her Gentle Soul Rest In Peace

Reposing at Tangney's Funeral Home Church Street Castleisland on Monday evening from 5pm to 7pm. Removal from her son Thomas's residence Cragg on Tuesday morning at 10;30am arriving to Castleisland Parish Church for Requiem Mass at 11am. Burial afterwards in Kilbanivane Cemetery Castleisland. The Mass will be livestreamed on www.churchservices.tv/castleisland

Advertisement

Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu to the Castleisland Day Care Centre c/o Tangney's Funeral Home Castleisland.