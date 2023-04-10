Kathleen (Catherine) McGuire nee Hartnett of Dooyork House, Racecourse Road, Tralee and formerly Killocrim, _

Reposing at the Gleasure Funeral Home, Tralee on Wednesday (12th April) from 6 to 8 pm. Funeral arriving to St. John’s Church, Tralee on Thursday morning at 11.30 am where the Requiem Mass for Kathleen will be celebrated at 12 noon (streamed on www.stjohns.ie ). Interment afterwards in New Rath Lawn Cemetery, Tralee.

House private please.

Family information-

Devoted wife of Eamonn, cherished mother of Bryan, Eamonn, Patrick & Fiona (Tobin) and sister of the late Patricia (Killocrim, Listowel- died 7th April), Tony, Brendan, Alice, Ann and Angela (Stack, Lixnaw).

Sadly missed by her loving family, her adored grandchildren P.J., Marykate, Laura, Joshua, Eoin, Eli, Éanna, Conor, Dara & Ailbhe, sister-in-law Phyllis, daughters-in-law Clíona & Maryanne, son-in-law Donnacha, Conor’s mother Sheila, nephews, nieces, relatives and many friends.