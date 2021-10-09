Kathleen Brosnan née Casey, Dromaddamore, Lyreacrompane, Listowel.

Predeceased by her husband Dan, Kathleen-* will be sadly missed by her son Tim, daughters Sheila, Cathy, Teresa and Marion, daughter-in-law, Mary, sons-in-law John, Vincent, James and Noel, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and friends. May Kathleen Rest in Peace.

Reposing at her home on Tuesday from 3pm to 7pm for family and friends. Requiem mass for Kathleen Brosnan née Casey will take place in the Sacred Heart Church, Lyreacrompane on Wednesday at 11am, followed by burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. Family flowers only please, donations in lieu if desired to University Hospital Kerry. Enquiries to Leahy’s Undertakers Knocknagoshel.